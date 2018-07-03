@6: Potential Branson Housing Code Changes, MSHP Prepares for Holiday Travel

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coming up at six on CBS:

We have all the firework safety tips you need from Collin Lingo

Also, Branson is preparing for housing code changes that could limit how many people live in a single house that aren't related.

And MSHP is preparing for a busy holiday on the roads.

Join us at 6!