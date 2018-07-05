@6: Lower Lake Levels Bring Higher Visitors at Bull Shoals; Alzheimer's Disease in the Ozarks
Coming up at 6...
Lower lake levels at Bull Shoals are bringing in more visitors.
And, KOLR10 begins a Courageous Conversation about Alzheimer's Disease.
Plus, Jamie Warriner has your seven-day forecast.
More Stories
-
LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium (AP) - Former President Rafael Correa on…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - An unrepentant protester who climbed the base of the…
-
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - No government officials conducted a safety…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-