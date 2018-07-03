@5: How to Stay Safe with Fireworks on the 4th of July
Coming up at 5 on CBS
Collin Lingo spoke with the Springfield Fire Department today about fireworks safety and how to prevent injuries and fires.
Also, Chrystal Blair tells us about an update to Branson housing code
And an update on the rescue efforts of 12 kids and a coach in Thailand.
Join us at 5!
