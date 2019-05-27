$1.5 million-dollar indoor baseball project underway in Ozark

Ozark, MO - Construction for a new indoor baseball training facility is currently underway in Ozark.

"In 2016 we took over the park with intentions of bringing the park back to life and being a hub for amateur baseball," said General Manager of U.S. Ballpark Mark Stratton.

Stratton said the $1.5 million-dollar project is part of efforts to bring the park back to life.

The facility will be located near U.S. Ballpark, formerly called Price Cutter Park.

The Ozark Mountain Ducks, a minor league team, played there in the late 90's and early 2000's.

"This year we have 264 booked-dates, so the park is back alive there's no question," said Stratton. "We kind of got ourselves back into the fabric of the entertainment and athletics in the metro area and really a four-state area."

The center will house 14 retractable batting cages with portable mounds along with analytics technology.

"Kids today want to know about exit velocity and spin rate and trajectory," said Stratton.

Stratton said athletic trainers, athletes and representatives from area colleges will also be on-site weekly to provide training and resources.

"There will be a lot of opportunity weekly for kids to get in," said Stratton."



