@10: St. Louis Holds Naturalization Ceremony Today; US House Passed Bill Supporting Prison Reform
Dozens of immigrants became U.S. citizens in St. Louis at a naturalization ceremony.
And, a bill was passed in the House that supports expanded education and vocational training programs in prison.
