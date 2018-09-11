@10: Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Springfield & Law Enforcement Aids Greene County Sher
Tonight at 10...
Police are investigating a possible shooting on Mill Street in Springfield.
Plus, the Greene County Sheriff's Office receives aid from local law enforcement following the death of Deputy Aaron Roberts.
More Stories
-
NEW YORK (AP) - When Serena Williams told the umpire at the U.S. Open…
-
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Florence exploded into a potentially…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the ouster of CBS chief Les Moonves…