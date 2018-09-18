News

@10: Missouri Auditor Reports Issues with Domestic Violence Shelters & A Preview of President Trump'

By:

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 09:38 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 09:38 PM CDT

Tonight at 10...

We break down a report from the Missouri Auditor on issues going on with domestic abuse shelters in the state.

And we preview President Trump's visit to Springfield coming up at the end of the week.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected