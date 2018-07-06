@10: Good Samaritan Boys Ranch Needs School Supplies; Woman Knocked Unconscious by Tree
Coming up at 10...
Good Samaritan Boys Ranch is asking for donations of school supplies for the upcoming school year.
And, a woman has been knocked unconscious by a tree in lieu of the storms.
Plus, Jamie Warriner has an update on the severe weather.
