News

@10: Archery hunting season is underway, this local girl wants to buy Christmas gifts for other kids

By:

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 09:40 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 09:40 PM CDT

Coming up at ten...

Archery hunting season is underway -- but it's not the busiest weekend of the hunting season.

Plus, this 5-year-old girl wants to buy Christmas gifts for other kids -- she using a lemonade stand to do it. 

And Beth Finello has your overnight forecast. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected