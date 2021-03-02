Three MSU men’s basketball players receive postseason awards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three Missouri State men’s basketball Bears have received postseason awards, according to the MVC Basketball Twitter account.

Sophmore Isiaih Mosley and senior Gaige Prim are the first two Bears since the 1990-91 season to be named to the All-MVC first team.

Mosley lead the MVC in scoring, averaging 20 points per game this season. He was also a three-time MVC Player of the Week this year.

Prim was number one in the MVC in rebounds, nine per game, and field goal percentage, .629.

He was a two-time MVC Player of the Week this season.

Prim also earned a spot on the MVC All-Defensive Team after leading MSU in blocked shots, steals and rebounds.

Junior Demarcus Sharp was named to the MVC All-Newcomer Team. Sharp started the last 10 games of the season and averaged 8.1 points. four rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Three-seed Missouri State is set to face off against sixth-seeded Valparaiso at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. It will be on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 8 p.m.