SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The unbeaten streak continues to grow for the Missouri State Women’s soccer team.

The Bears beat Valpo 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium in Springfield.

The win extends the unbeaten match streak to six games.

MSU has achieved a clean sheet for the fifth time during the streak.

Hailey Chambliss scored the lone goal of the game in the 52nd minute on a rebound from a Grace O’Keefe shot on goal attempt.

The win improves Missouri State to 7-4-2 (4-0-1) on the season. The four conference wins ties for the most in a single season since 2003.

Valpo entered the game unbeaten in conference play, equaling that of Missouri State.

The Bears will look to extend their lead on the conference as it hosts Valley newcomer Murray State on Thursday.