SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears run to a third straight MVC regular season title continues for another week.

The Lady Bears completed a sweep of Bradley with a 72-56 win in Peoria on Sunday afternoon.

Abi Jackson was on her usual A-game for Missouri State (20-5, 11-3) scoring a game-high 19 points in the win.

A pesky Bradley (4-20, 1-14) bunch game the game close through much of the first 25 minutes before the Lady Bears went on a 17-0 run to earn a 21 point advantage.

Brice Calip scored 14 points with Sydney Wilson also scoring 11.

Freshman Lindsey Byers scored a career-high nine points on three three-pointers, all in the fourth quarter.

The win gives Missouri State its fifth straight 20 win season.

It also keeps the Lady Bears in the hunt for a third straight Valley regular season title, but Southern Illinois’ win against Illinois State on Sunday keeps the Lady Bears a game back of the Salukis for first place.