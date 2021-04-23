Former football Bears talk about past glory and programs current success

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Football Team is playing in the FCS playoffs for the first time since 1990.

As the Bears head up to North Dakota, they will have many current and former Bears cheering them on including members of the 1990 football team.

Former Bears quarterback DeAndre Smith and former assistant and quarterback coach Mitch Ware are ready for the Bears’ big day.

“We’ll be rooting for the Bears no question,” Ware said. “We’re excited for them, excited for the community, and excited for the school.”

“I just know there are a bunch of former Bears that are behind those guys, that are excited about what they’re doing now,” Smith said.

Smith played at Missouri State from 1987 to 1990. He led the Bears to two FCS playoff appearances and is now the running back coach for Texas Tech.

Ware also played at MSU from 1976-1979. He then became an assistant football coach for the Bears from 1980-1997. Ware retired in 2020 after 35-years of coaching, according to Army University, which is the last place he coach.

Missouri State is set to take on North Dakota, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 3 p.m.