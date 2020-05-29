The Haygoods perform “Shenandoah”-05/29/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Top Stories
Minneapolis cop who knelt on handcuffed black man arrested
Top Stories
Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced new COVID-19 cases, potential public exposures
First 42 coronavirus tests at Missouri salon all negative
A CLOSER LOOK: MIS-C, a COVID-19 related illness in kids
Video
Arkansas woman turns herself in after warrant issued for felony robbery
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
Top Stories
Friday, May 29 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, May 28 Overnight Forecast
Video
Thursday, May 28 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, May 27 Evening Forecast
Video
Wednesday, May 27 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Football returns to the Ozarks amid state re-opening
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis to pay Hammons Field game-day workers Covid relief
Video
Rehagen named new Springfield Catholic Football Head Coach
Video
Finding Baseball
Video
WTT, Lasers off to the Greenbrier
Video
GRADUATE TOGETHER OZARKS
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Tell Me A Story
Ozarks Heroes
In This Together
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Weather Tour
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
The Haygoods perform “Shenandoah”-05/29/20
Morning Melodies
Posted:
May 29, 2020 / 12:03 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 29, 2020 / 12:03 PM CDT
Donate Today Food Drive
Trending Stories
Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced new COVID-19 cases, potential public exposures
Attorney for Great Clips franchisee, employee speaks on behalf of stylist who tested positive for COVID-19
Video
Local News
Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced new confirmed COVID-19 cases and potential public exposures
Video
Springfield Police Chief responds to the recent events in Minneapolis
Gallery