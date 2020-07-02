Ozarks FOX AM-Morning Melodies-(7/1/20)

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
Missouri governor signs bill to protect businesses from baseless lawsuits
Video
Department of Homeland Security to safeguard US monuments
Video
CoxHealth doctor debunks COVID-19 ‘myths’
Video
St. Louis metro areas join Kansas City in requiring masks, state health director advises mask-wearing
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
Top Stories
Wednesday, July 1 Overnight Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, July 1 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, June 30 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, June 30 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 29 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Springfield mourns lost season
Video
Top Stories
FACE YOUR FEARS WITH FRANCES LIN: Frances Goes Scuba Diving
Video
Sporting KC ready for MLS restart
Springfield Cards react to minor league season cancellation
Video
2020 Minor League Baseball season cancelled
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
In This Together
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Ozarks FOX AM-Morning Melodies-(7/1/20)
Morning Melodies
Posted:
Jul 1, 2020 / 09:19 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 1, 2020 / 09:19 PM CDT
Trending Stories
CoxHealth doctor debunks COVID-19 ‘myths’
Video
Flying snakes? Here’s how they can glide through the air
Video
Ozarks Tonight: COVID Cases in Taney County
Video
Coin shortage has some businesses asking for exact change
Video
Giant squid washes up on South African beach in rare sighting