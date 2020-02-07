More About Nexstar

About

Nexstar Media Central Texas is the local home of one of the largest media organizations in the U.S.A. With the reach of 174 full-power television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation, Nexstar Media Central Texas has the power to offer superior audience engagement tools across all digital media devices combined with local broadcast television’s unrivalled influence on consumers’ purchasing and political decisions.

A HISTORY OF GROWTH

In 22 years, Nexstar has grown from a single station to one of the nation’s largest television companies. This growth is fueled by an organization-wide commitment to delivering exceptional service to our communities and outstanding results for our advertisers.

A COMMITMENT TO LOCAL

From the very beginning, Nexstar has cultivated an organization-wide commitment to providing superior, unique local content that is relevant to each of the communities it serves, while offering local businesses, advertisers and brands the ability to engage and connect with local communities. As one of the nation’s largest local media groups, Nexstar now delivers its unparalleled local programming and service to approximately 39% percent of U.S. television households and offers more local audiences, clients and advertisers 24/7 access to compelling content and results-oriented marketing opportunities across all screens and devices.

A DEDICATION TO DIGITAL

In addition to the tremendous growth of Nexstar’s local television operations, the company has built a leading portfolio of digital products and services to deliver the power and reach of digital content publishing, marketing and advertising to clients and advertisers. Along with its digital publishing/video advertising platforms and digital agency services, Nexstar digital has expanded to add complementary capabilities including native advertising, social media, ad ops, design, development and a host of other valuable products and services.

“Nexstar’s television and digital media operations have over 9,000 employees across 100 markets who are committed to delivering superior local news, sports, entertainment programming and content to local viewers while offering businesses and advertisers unparalleled marketing opportunities across all screens and devices. Our industry-wide leadership in delivering exceptional service to the local communities in our markets continues to be a key component of our success and long-term growth.”

Perry A. Sook, Chairman, President, and CEO