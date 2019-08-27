Breaking News
Missouri teacher pleads guilty to child pornography

CAMERON, Mo. — A former Missouri teacher has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

The US attorney’s office says 39-year-old Derek Williams of Cameron Missouri admitted to secretly recording three teenagers in a bathroom at his home.

Prosecutors say the investigation began last year after a 15-year-old discovered a hidden camera that was designed to look like a cell-phone charger plug.

Williams taught a multimedia class at Cameron High School and hosted foreign-exchange students.

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

