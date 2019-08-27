Missouri Masterminds of Business raised money for Muscular Dystrophy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Masterminds of Business were behind bars at Bricktown Brewery today.

The group raised money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Masterminds of Business is a networking group of nearly 500 businesses from around the Ozarks.

Today its members were arrested at the Brick Town Brewery where they had to serve an hour of jail time while trying to raise bail money.

Tom Seboldt has been involved with the MDA for 16 years.

“People are pretty generous for the most part and will support good causes like MDA. They realize that they’re trying to find cures and do things and stuff. You just have to make the initial contact. Most people don’t want to do that, but the most they can tell you no. So, that’s okay. Nut if just a few of them tell you yes, that can make abig difference and raise money for an organization like this.” Said Seboldt.

He’s raised $8,500 for the lock-up event.