Missouri Department of Conservation

Report feral hogs, don’t shoot them.

Report feral hog sightings and damage to 573-522-4115 ext. 3296 or online.

Releasing hogs is illegal. If you see someone releasing feral hogs, report violators to your local conservation agent.

The take of feral hogs is prohibited on conservation areas and other lands owned, leased, or managed by the Conservation Department. Hunting hogs on other lands is strongly discouraged. Instead, report feral hog sightings to 573-522-4115, extension 3296 or online. The Conservation Department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, along with other partners and hundreds of private landowners, are working to eradicate feral hogs in Missouri.

When hunters shoot feral hogs, it complicates efforts to remove these pests. Hogs are social animals that travel in groups called sounders. Shooting one or two hogs scatters the sounder and makes trapping efforts aimed at catching the entire group at once more difficult, because hogs become trap-shy and more wary of baited sites. With their high reproductive rate, removing one or two hogs does not help to reduce populations. Anyone who observes a feral hog or damage caused by feral hogs should report it to the Conservation Department rather than shooting the animal so we can work together towards eradication.

Wildlife enriches our lives in many ways, but sometimes it can cause property damage or become a nuisance. Fortunately, you can resolve the majority of these conflicts on your property.

