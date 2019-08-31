Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Missouri attorney general speaks about the impact the addiction and recovery summit had on him

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was at Missouri State University to speak at the addiction and recovery summit.

The attorney general took part in the event by leading an awareness walk to Hammons Field and throwing the first pitch at the Cardinals game.

People shared at the event how they are affected by opioid addiction at the summit.

Schmitt said he was inspired by the bravery of the people who shared their stories and that something should be done about the one in 65 deaths caused by opioids.

To hear this story in full-depth, David Chasanov will be reporting on FOX at 9 p.m. and KOLR10 at 10 p.m.

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now