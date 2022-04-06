AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– This week, one family’s dream came true at the Masters.

Fred Parrow has always been a big fan of golf. He says he could barely believe it when he was awarded tickets to the Masters.

“This is a bucket list item. I’ve followed golf since I was a little kid and this is my first big tournament to go to. What a way to start with the Masters. I mean just go right to the top of the list,” Fred Parrow said.

When Parrow got his hands on tickets, he says he knew he’d be taking his sons along with him.

“My dad, he’s been the one who has gotten me into golf. He’s tried for years to get into the lottery, so we finally got in,” Ryan Parrow said.

The tickets were for 2020, so the Nashville natives had to wait patiently for their day at the National.

“I mean, we’re talking about the greatest golf tournament that there is. A five and a half hour drive is nothing to make it here,” Tyler Parrow said.

“It’s the greatest golf course in the world, and to be here it’s almost surreal to me right now,” Fred Parrow said.

The trio had one main goal for the day– to see Tiger Woods in person.

And that dream came true sooner than expected.

“I was awe shocked. We were just walking around the corner and there he was. He was on the putting green and we’re like there’s no way, there’s no way,” Ryan Parrow said.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening to me. We could’ve walked the whole day and never seen him, and here we are in our first 30 minutes here and there’s Tiger Woods,” Fred Parrow said.

“Obviously it’s early in the day, but I don’t know what’s going to be able to top that, being five feet away from one of the all time greats,” Tyler Parrow said.

The family says seeing their hero was a dream come true.

“Being with family and being able to share this with my boys. It’s a memory to last us for the rest of our lives,” Fred Parrow said.