AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta National Golf Club has announced the Honorary Starters for the 2022 Masters Golf Tournament.

On Thursday, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson will serve as the Honorary Starters for the tournament.

The ceremony starts at 7:40 a.m. on the No. 1 tee.

Watson won the 1977 and 1981 Masters Tournaments. He was the runner-up three times in his 15 top10 showings at Augusta National.

The three men have a combined 11 Masters wins between them, as well as 140 Tournament appearances.