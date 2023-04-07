AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A tale of two seasons will greet the field on Friday during the second round of the 87th Masters Tournament.

Those who start their rounds in the morning are expected to experience spring-like conditions with clouds, warm temperatures and light winds. As the afternoon progresses, rain is possible, temperatures are expected to drop and wind speeds are expected to increase.

After Thursday’s first round, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka shared a two-shot lead at -7.

If the forecast holds true, it could benefit Koepka who will begin his second round at 8:18 a.m. and possibly finish before any weather issues.

Brooks Koepka waves after his putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

“I’m certainly better prepared to be in contention,” Koepka said of overcoming recent injuries and winning the LIV Golf Orlando event last week. “I learned a lot and learned I can trust myself in those situations. Obviously a different animal here at the Masters.”

“But I feel like, if I continue to play well, hopefully I can get myself into contention for the weekend and just keep that foot down.”

Koepka’s co-leaders will not be so fortunate with the weather. Hovland, the 2018 U.S. Amateur champion and low amateur at the 2019 Masters Tournament, is scheduled to tee off at 12:54 p.m., just as the worst of the weather is expected to arrive.

Viktor Hovland, of Norway, watches his putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

“Obviously we don’t know how bad it’s going to get, but I tend to think that it’s easier to make up some ground on the easier days,” Hovland said. “So if you start with a really low round and it gets very difficult, it’s kind of easier to protect the score a little bit compared to if you’re five, six, seven shots back, it’s really difficult to make up that much ground if this place is playing very difficult. So obviously getting off to a nice start is key this week.”

Jon Rahm, of Spain, waves after his putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open champion and ranked No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking, tees off in the final group of the day at 1:18 p.m.

“Every time we’ve had bad weather here, when it’s as warm as it is, it’s usually a thunderstorm, so we’re not really playing,” Rahm said.

“But when it comes, goes through, it softens up the golf course and it gets a little more scorable. If there’s ever a good time to shoot a low score, obviously Sunday would be the best if you’re somewhat close, but knowing that, you know, we don’t know how the week is going to unfold, I’m definitely happy I started this way.”

Friday could also mark the final Masters round as a competitor for Augusta native and Augusta Prep graduate Larry Mize (+7). The 1987 Masters champion announced earlier this year that this, his 40th Masters, would be his last.

Larry Mize waves on the first hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

“I feel I’ve got a lot of peace,” Mize said after Thursday’s round. “This is definitely the right time. It’s time for me to end my playing career here. But I’ll look forward to coming back every year.”

Mize’s second round will begin at 11:42 a.m.

Each player will be trying to make their way into the top-50 plus ties that make the cut and advance to play on the weekend. To watch live coverage of Friday’s second round, click here.

For live scoring, click here.

This story will be updated throughout the day.