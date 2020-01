We finished the week on a gloomy and cold note. Temperatures settled in the upper 30s this morning and low cloudiness kept us locked in the chill throughout the day. Skies did manage to clear from the west by late afternoon allowing temperatures to recover a little bit.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold in most areas. Temperatures will fall through the 30s into the upper 20s. A pocket of snow showers will drop south and southeast out of Iowa overnight, clipping areas from Versailles to Salem close to sunrise. The snow potential looks light and short-lived in those areas with little to no impact expected. The remainder of the area will only see a few clouds closer to sunrise.