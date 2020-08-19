Tomahawk Tailgating – Special Offer

Tomahawk Tailgating

We are Southwest Missouri’s premier event trailer rental company specializing in hosting all-inclusive outdoor events. We can make you the parking lot King (or Queen) at your next event. Let us help you create a one of a kind tailgate event by taking the hassle out of the planning, set up, and tear-down. Whether you’re looking to impress your friends or WOW your clients, Tomahawk Tailgating has a solution for you!

Email us during the Man Show and get a 50% discount on a full day (12 hrs)or half day (6hrs) rental. Email Tomahawktailgaiting@gmail.com

Tailgating Booking Process

At Tomahawk Tailgating, our goal is to simplify your tailgating experience, which starts with our booking process. The steps below will walk you through the normal booking process.

FAQ

Check Availability: Contact our team via the CONTACT tab or through email at info@tomahawk-tailgating.com with all of your event details including date, time, venue, estimated guest count and any other needs.

Sign Rental Agreement: Once we confirm your date is available, our team will generate your rental agreement. At this time, we will establish a tentative tailgate party setup location, which will be confirmed on the day of the event via text message since venues layouts may change.

Submit Deposit: Your $300 security deposit will be required to reserve your event and can be paid via credit card through our secure online processing system. A $100 cancellation fee will be assessed for cancellations within 30 days of your event.

Pay Remaining Balance: Your remaining balance, including any additional items added after the initial contract and deposit, is due on or before the start of your event. A credit card must be on file before the date of the event for incidentals.

Show Up and Party! Our team will send you a text with the exact location upon arrival at the venue. Many venues are first come, first serve which means there could be a slight variation.







You’ve Secured Your Date…Now What?

When you rent a tailgating trailer from Tomahawk Tailgating, we aim to make sure you get to spend time doing what’s most important: TAILGATING BABY!!! You don’t want to spend hours setting up canopies, tables, chairs, heaters, grills, games, etc.

SO HOW DOES THIS WORK?

We deliver our trailer to your event and all you have to do is bring the food and drinks, OR let us pick it up for you! We are very flexible, so we work with your group to make sure you have everything you need to have a great time at your event. We have additional ala carte items including extra canopies, chairs, heaters, and can even provide an attendant for the time of your event.

If you have your own parking spot, we can deliver the trailer to your spot. If you don’t have a parking permit, we can secure one for you at most venues. It’s a good idea to talk to venue management beforehand if you’re not aware of the rules and regulations for tailgating.

The week of your rental, we will contact you to finalize the details for your tailgate. You should plan to arrive around 30 minutes after the lot opens so that we can get the tailgate completely set up for your group prior to their arrival. Times can vary depending on the venue and time of game/event.

The day of your event, we will ensure you know where to find us to get any parking passes you may need. We will always have a member of our team close by in case there are any technical issues that may arise.

You may choose to secure the trailer during the game, but you may tailgate after the event until your rental time expires or the lot closes (whichever comes first).

All Rentals Include:

2 – 60″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV’s

Sound Bar with Subwoofer

2 – MVP Party King Gas Grills

2 – Keg Taps with CO2

Private Bathroom with Running Water

Microwave

Refrigerator

Tailgate Games (including): Corn Hole,

Washers, Beer Pong and Giant JENGA

Xbox One S and PS4 with Sports Games

DIRECTV with NFL Sunday Ticket

Unlimited WiFi

6′ Tables for Food & Catering

High-top Tables for Standing

Camping Chairs

120 QT Cooler with Ice for Beverages

Heaters Available for Cold Weather Events

MUCH MORE!

In addition, all rentals include delivery, setup, and tear down. Service is within a 50 mile radius of Springfield, MO. All rentals outside of the service area will include a roundtrip mileage charge of $.50 per mile. All rentals require a $300 security deposit which will be applied toward your rental fee and will be due at the time of booking. You will incur a $100 cancellation fee if you cancel your reservation within 30 days of the event.

Please see our RENTAL AGREEMENT for additional details.

Contact us at (417) 986-6900 visit our website email us at: tomahawktailgating@gmail.com

connect with us on Facebook or Instagram

