The Guys Place – Special Offer

Welcome to The Guys Place. We have removed all pain and discomfort from getting a haircut in Springfield, MO. Conveniently located off Campbell Ave., we accept walk-ins and haircut appointments when it is most convenient for you.

The Guys Place is your best choice for high-quality personal care in Springfield Missouri. We are truely a guys place offering a men's hair salon you can trust. We offer services like men's haircuts, boy's haircuts, beard and mustache trims, men's hair color, highlights, and eyebrow, nose, and ear trims. We offer the best mens haircuts near Springfield MO hands down! For the best barber near you – try The Guys Place.





Enjoy Your Haircut Again

At The Guys Place A Hair Salon for Men, we are dedicated to providing the best value. We do this by providing high quality salon services for men and boys, a unique customer focus, all in a warm, friendly atmosphere. We have removed almost all of the pain from getting a haircut. We think you will agree that sitting in our waiting room with a big HDTV, lots of great magazines and the local newspaper, while shucking salted peanuts, doesn’t make for too bad of a time. And fellas, that’s just while you wait. Your stylist will take you to your own private barber chair, and hand you the remote control for your own flat screen TV. And if that isn’t enough, not only will your stylist cut your hair, your stylist will give you a relaxing shampoo and cooling conditioner, a hot soothing towel, trim your eyebrows and mustache, and give you a shoulder rub with an old fashioned Oster massager. Let us earn your business, and we will do our best to make you want to come back, every time you need a haircut.





Men’s Grooming Services & Prices

Men’s Hair Cut: $18.50 or $18.00 cash

Boy’s Hair Cut: $18.50 or $18.00 cash

Grey Blending: $35.00 and up

Wax: $8.00 and up

Beard Trim: $8.00 and up

Our services are available to all members of the public regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation.

Other Services Include:

GRAY BLENDING

Turn back the clock. Your stylist uses American Crew Precision Blend color to take back the gray in minutes. Take note our coloring process is for gray blending only. Highlights may also be available at select shops.

BEARD TRIM

Conquer your whisker war. If you have a beard or goatee, your stylist can trim and shape it for you. You’ll wonder why you mess with this at home.

WAXING

It’s like putting the cherry on top of a sundae. Let your stylist keep the “unibrow” in check.

The Barbershop Joplin, MO – NOW OPEN!

The Barbershop Webb City, MO – NOW OPEN!

The Guys’ Place Springfield, MO – NOW OPEN

2775 S. Campbell Ave. Springfield, MO 65807

