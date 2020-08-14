Real Estate School Of The Ozarks – Special Offer

Real Estate School of the Ozarks

Real Estate School of the Ozarks LLC is Southwest Missouri’s source for quality real estate education. We offer Missouri Prelicensing courses, continuing education and career path learning to help you excel in your real estate career. Additionally, we offer online real estate courses through our affiliate partner, On Course Learning/Career Web School.

Courses are offered in Springfield, Branson, Joplin and Salem. We also provide on-site classes for interested parties.

Our courses are scheduled with your busy life in mind. We have day, evening and weekend classes. Please click on the schedule link above to view upcoming classes and times. We also offer one-on-one training and free tutoring for our students.

Our website is easily navigable. There are links for licensing requirements and course descriptions, scheduling and registration. Additionally, there are links for online courses and CompuCram, a beneficial testing aid for the salesperson examination.

Course completion certificates will not be issued for students who do not complete courses in their entirety, or have not paid for the course.









Real Estate School of the Ozarks, LLC is an independent school for real estate learning. We are not affiliated with any brokerage/real estate company. It is the student’s responsibility to find his or her own broker for employment.

Why should you choose Real Estate School of the Ozarks? The answer is simple: Experience! Our instructors have years of experience in the real estate industry. They come from backgrounds that include broker/owners, broker/managers, educators, instructors and national speakers. It is the quality of education that sets RESOzarks ahead of the rest. Our goal is to help you pass the real estate licensing exam. We will work with you until you feel ready to take the test. Please grow with us by signing up for classes and receiving a discount on future classes you will enjoy. Check back with us often to see what new classes and events we are offering.

Realestate School of the Ozarks 3433 S Campbell Ave Ste. E Springfield MO 65807 Call us at (417) 771-8648 or email us for direct questions at resozarks@gmail.com

