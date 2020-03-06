Man Show Expo – Ink Print & Sign – 03/06/20

What is a custom fishing rod? A custom fishing rod gives you the option to pick out everything about the rod and make it yours. We start by choosing the right blank for what you want to fish for and how you want to fish. This can be tailored to the lure and the style of fishing as well.

Next we choose what guides you want. The guides are really one of the most important parts. We typically use Fuji guides on the bass rods and Pac Bay guides on our personalized rods. You can also chose from regular guides with concept spacing to micro guides and even acid/spiral guide layout.