9Round Kickboxing Fitness – Special Offer

9ROUND DELIVERS THE ULTIMATE BODY TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM FOR ALL FITNESS LEVELS

9Round is a specialized fitness center for people who want a unique, fun, and proven workout. 9Round offers a kickboxing themed fitness program that incorporates a functional, interval, cardiovascular, and circuit training regimens. The programs consist of a proprietary system of nine challenging workout stations developed by a World Champion Kickboxer.

  • Show up at your convenience; there are no class times
  • You’re welcomed by a friendly, qualified trainer
  • Trainer teaches you how to wrap your hands for support when punching
  • Use heart rate training to stay in your target fat burning zone
  • Trainer shows you how to do each exercise based on your fitness level
  • Every three minutes, you move to the next exercise station
  • After station nine, your 30-minute full-body workout is over
  • Access to 9Round Nutritional Guidance
  • Enjoy a new workout every day (workouts change daily)

Here’s what you can expect:

What You’ll Accomplish in 30 Minutes:

  • Burn massive amounts of calories during your workout
  • Burn calories for hours after your workout is complete
  • Release toxins as you sweat
  • Strengthen and tighten every muscle
  • Boost your stamina and endurance
  • Relieve stress
  • Strengthen your heart
  • Release feel-good endorphins
  • Increase energy, improve sleep, and much more
  • GET FIT, NEVER HIT Punch and kick bags, not people. Work toward your fitness goals with basic kickboxing moves.

·        30-MINUTE WORKOUTS Combines cardio and resistance training for a complete, full-body workout in 30 minutes.

·        NO SCHEDULED CLASS TIMES Show up on your schedule. A new circuit starts every three minutes. Time wasted: ZERO!

·        TRAINER INCLUDED Trainers are always there to guide, motivate and push you to get the most from every workout.

·        NEW WORKOUTS DAILY Workouts change each day, so your body is always challenged, and you never get bored.

·        MEMBER PORTAL Nutrition guide, videos, and more to help you track your progress and work toward your goals.

9ROUND SPRINGFIELD – REPUBLIC RD
1440 W Republic Rd Suite 128
Springfield, Missouri 65807

Find us on FACEBOOK or Call Us Today 417-889-9763

