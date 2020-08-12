9Round Kickboxing Fitness – Special Offer

9ROUND DELIVERS THE ULTIMATE BODY TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM FOR ALL FITNESS LEVELS
9Round is a specialized fitness center for people who want a unique, fun, and proven workout. 9Round offers a kickboxing themed fitness program that incorporates a functional, interval, cardiovascular, and circuit training regimens. The programs consist of a proprietary system of nine challenging workout stations developed by a World Champion Kickboxer.
- Show up at your convenience; there are no class times
- You’re welcomed by a friendly, qualified trainer
- Trainer teaches you how to wrap your hands for support when punching
- Use heart rate training to stay in your target fat burning zone
- Trainer shows you how to do each exercise based on your fitness level
- Every three minutes, you move to the next exercise station
- After station nine, your 30-minute full-body workout is over
- Access to 9Round Nutritional Guidance
- Enjoy a new workout every day (workouts change daily)
Here’s what you can expect:
What You’ll Accomplish in 30 Minutes:
- Burn massive amounts of calories during your workout
- Burn calories for hours after your workout is complete
- Release toxins as you sweat
- Strengthen and tighten every muscle
- Boost your stamina and endurance
- Relieve stress
- Strengthen your heart
- Release feel-good endorphins
- Increase energy, improve sleep, and much more
- GET FIT, NEVER HIT Punch and kick bags, not people. Work toward your fitness goals with basic kickboxing moves.
· 30-MINUTE WORKOUTS Combines cardio and resistance training for a complete, full-body workout in 30 minutes.
· NO SCHEDULED CLASS TIMES Show up on your schedule. A new circuit starts every three minutes. Time wasted: ZERO!
· TRAINER INCLUDED Trainers are always there to guide, motivate and push you to get the most from every workout.
· NEW WORKOUTS DAILY Workouts change each day, so your body is always challenged, and you never get bored.
· MEMBER PORTAL Nutrition guide, videos, and more to help you track your progress and work toward your goals.
9ROUND SPRINGFIELD – REPUBLIC RD
1440 W Republic Rd Suite 128
Springfield, Missouri 65807
Find us on FACEBOOK or Call Us Today 417-889-9763