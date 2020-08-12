9Round Kickboxing Fitness – Special Offer

Springfield Powder Coating specializes in completely refinishing car and truck wheels in one day. This is done to either give your ride an entirely new look without the expense of new wheels, or in the case of wheel damage. We also repair curbed, cracked and bent wheels as a part of it.

Powder coating is a type of coating that is applied as a free-flowing, dry powder. Unlike conventional liquid paint which is delivered via an evaporating solvent, powder coating is typically applied electrostatically and then cured in a large oven at around 400 degrees for an hour. The powder may be a thermoplastic or a thermoset polymer. It is usually used to create a hard finish that is tougher than conventional paint. Powder coating is mainly used for coating of metals, such as household appliances, aluminum extrusions, drum hardware, automobile, motorcycle, and bicycles. The powder coating process was invented around 1945 by Daniel Gustin US Patent 2538562.