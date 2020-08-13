160 Driving Academy – Special Offer

Springfield Truck Driving School

New Student Services

160 Driving Academy is one of the top truck driving schools in the country, with locations throughout the US, including in your local city! So if you are looking for a new career, contact our truck driving school and get signed up for classes today!

In just 4 weeks, you can get your CDL and be on your way to a lucrative truck driving career! To get started, just fill out our form or contact one of our local trucking class instructors at the above number.

Products We Offer







Before you commit to classes at 160 Driving Academy and a new career direction, you’ll have some questions that you want answered. Check out the answers to some of our most frequently asked questions below:

How do I become a truck driver?

In order to become a class A truck driver (a category that includes almost all tractor trailers), you’ll need to earn your Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). In order to receive CDL certification, you will have to pass the state exam.

How long do CDL classes take?

160 hours of training might sound like a lot, but with 160 Driving Academy, you can finish our program in just four 40 hour weeks. We also offer night and weekend classes for students who have jobs and other obligations during the day.

How much do CDL classes cost?

For most students, CDL training is extremely affordable, and may not exceed a down payment of $250. 160 works with many leading trucking companies who are willing to cover 100% of a student’s tuition if he or she meets certain requirements and accepts a job after graduation. We’re here to help make your education as affordable as possible.

Is it worth the investment?

Absolutely! The average commercial truck driver makes $54,000 a year, and most industry jobs pay a starting salary of at least $40,000*. If you decide to return and earn additional endorsements, you could eventually make over $100,000 a year!

What will be taught in our CDL classes?

160 will prepare you for your written exam with 40 hours of classroom instruction. Our driving training involves 120 hours of practice behind the wheel on local streets, highways, and interstate roads.

Do you offer any additional training/endorsements?

Absolutely! We can prepare you for the double/triple or HazMat written exams. Getting an endorsement in addition to your CDL can greatly increase your salary and job prospects.

Where are your schools located?

We currently have locations in 25 cities across the USA, allowing you to choose your nearest location and easily commute to class every day. We’re also in the process of expanding into new areas, so keep your eye out for a 160 Driving Academy coming to your city!

How do I sign up?

Give us a call at 877.350.0884 or fill out our online form, and a career counselor will contact you from there. We look forward to hearing from you!

How can I request a student transcript?

160 charges any student or carrier $25.00 for a past copy of a 160 transcript. Please call 1-855-buzz160 to order copies of your transcript.

160 Driving Academy

2932 E Sunshine

Springfield, MO 65804

Get Directions

Register for Classes Here or call us at (816) 565-4066