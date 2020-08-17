Side By Side Assassins – Special Offer

Here at Side by Side Assassins, performance is our creed. We will sit down with you to find out what your end goals in performance are and build you a custom package.

Side by Side Assassins is your Mid West one stop shop for all your SXS, UTV, ATV performance products. Tunning, Engine Rebuilds and mods, Custom Exhaust, Guages, Tires and Wheels. Centrally located in Strafford Missouri. Locally owned and operated by Mike Frith









We have developed a reputation for excellent customer service and providing high performance work on all types of off road machines. We listen to your needs and consult with you during every step of the project.

Engines built for speed – You want mind blowing performance?

We build some of the top performing machines in the Midwest and no project is too small or large, from weedeaters and chainsaws to side by side atv’s. We are riders and drivers, we test our personal machines on a regular basis to ensure we provide you exactly what you are looking for no matter what level you are on.

Engines built for quickness – What we build

We provide custom tuning, engine rebuilds basic and high performance. We are the areas go to shop for all your two stroke / Banshee needs along with all types of four stroke quads and SXS. No other shop can provide you with the level of service and performance for all of your small engine repair.

Accessories for all types of machines

We carry a full line of accessories for all your riding styles, tires, wheels, exhaust, light bars and so much more. Contact us today and we will help you pick the right parts and accessories.

SXS Assassins

632 Holman Rd, Strafford, Missouri 65757, United States

(417) 827-4851 Follow us on Facebook