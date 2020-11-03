What you need to know before heading to the polls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s election day, so what do you need to know before heading to the polls?

JQH will serve as the central polling location. This is a change we’re told was made to help ensure social distancing and other safety measures can be implemented more effectively.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

So, what do you need to bring with you?

Well, you’ll need to wear a mask and you’re encouraged to practice social distancing at all times.

It’s also not a bad idea to bring your own stylus or black ballpoint pen if you have one.

Gloves and hand sanitizer will be available at all polling locations.

You’ll need some form of identification, like your driver’s license or passport.

Along with voting for who you want to see as the next president of the United States, there are several Missouri ballot issues, like Amendment 3.

