Two Springfield organizations work to help get people registered to vote

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield NAACP and Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri hope to provide people with a safe and accessible way to prepare for the November elections.

“We’re not asking you to have our opinion we’re just asking you to have your opinion heard,” Dee Ogilvy, the Lead Deputy Registrar with NAACP said.

The group is partnering with Missouri Faith Voices for a final voter registration push on Tuesday mornings at Crosslines.

“Both events are a little bit different because at Crosslines we are just registering people to vote,” Ogilvy said.

And Sunday and Monday evenings at University Heights Baptist Church.

“We have three Greene County registers there, we have a notary there in case you need to notarize your ballot…we have someone from the League of Women voters to explain to people if they’re voting absentee or if they’re voting mail-in,” Ogilvy said.

Oglivy says they’re working hard to get young people to the polls.

“I am all for marches and demonstrations, but if you want your voice to be heard you’ve got to vote and you’ve got to be informed of what you’re voting on,” Ogilvy said.

Springfield NAACP and Missouri Faith Voices partnership is long-standing.

“We both care about economic dignity and racial equity at our core,” Susan Schmalzbauer with Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri said.

Smchalzbauer says both groups are working to break down any barriers people wanting to vote may experience.

“Whether it’s making sure people come and check their voter registration, making sure people know what they need to vote this year with regards to COVID-19,” Smchalzbauer said.

Their efforts begin Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, 2020, at Crosslines from 9 a.m. and will run until 1:30 p.m.

The address is 1710 E. Chestnut Expressway.

The voter registration push will last through Oct. 5.