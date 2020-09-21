Springfield-Greene County Library offers voter registration help

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Library is offering voter registration help at any of the library branches for those who need to register for the November election.

The library website offers guidelines on how to know if you are eligible to register and if you need to change your address.

To register, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States;

Be at least 18 years old by the date of the election;

Be a resident of Greene County;

Present valid identification. See the Missouri Secretary of State website for a list of Acceptable ID;

Not be encumbered by a felony conviction, or adjudged to be incapacitated.

To change your address:

Filling out the back of the voter registration card and returning it to the County Clerk’s office;

Sending a signed letter listing old and new address;

Completing a “Missouri Voter Registration Application” postcard (available at the Library).

New voters must apply by the fourth Wednesday before any election; for this election, the deadline is Wednesday, October 7th.