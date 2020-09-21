Springfield-Greene County Library offers voter registration help

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Library is offering voter registration help at any of the library branches for those who need to register for the November election.
The library website offers guidelines on how to know if you are eligible to register and if you need to change your address.
To register, you must:
- Be a citizen of the United States;
- Be at least 18 years old by the date of the election;
- Be a resident of Greene County;
- Present valid identification. See the Missouri Secretary of State website for a list of Acceptable ID;
- Not be encumbered by a felony conviction, or adjudged to be incapacitated.
To change your address:
- Filling out the back of the voter registration card and returning it to the County Clerk’s office;
- Sending a signed letter listing old and new address;
- Completing a “Missouri Voter Registration Application” postcard (available at the Library).
New voters must apply by the fourth Wednesday before any election; for this election, the deadline is Wednesday, October 7th.