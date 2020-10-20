Printing error causes absentee voting confusion in Taney County

BRANSON, Mo.- A couple in Taney County is very confused and upset after submitting an absentee request and having it returned to them in the mail.

Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley says a campaign provided the requests for mail-in ballots but printed the ballots with the wrong mailing address for the clerk’s office.

The couple is elderly with health issues, so they planned on mailing in their vote this year. Their neighbor says she is trying everything she can to help the couple vote.

“He’s old, he can’t walk, you know. He can’t get even into the car where they live; their driveway is uphill. It’s just everybody in the area, in that neighborhood help them out with everything,” says Tracey Cramer, a neighbor of the elderly couple.

Donna Neeley says the requests with the wrong address were sent throughout the community by someone else.

“We discovered that a candidate sent out applications to either most of or all of the registered voters in Taney County, but unfortunately, they’ve used our physical address rather than our mailing address. And so, the postal service has been returning those to the sender,” says Neeley.

What makes matters worse is that the deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 21st, tomorrow. She says anyone who sent their requests to the wrong address can still submit a new one before the deadline.

“I would suggest that anyone interested in voting absentee either come into our office or fax it to us,” says Neeley.

“They’re senior citizens, yea. They’ve voted every election they’ve been able to. They’re just giving up, they’re not even going to vote,” says Cramer.

If you live in Taney County, here is the Taney County Clerk’s Office’s correct address and their fax number to send in the request.

Address: P.O. BOX 156 FORSYTH, MO

Fax Number: (417) 546-2519