Nevada says no more results to announce until Thursday morning

NEVADA (CBS) — With the margin in counted votes close early Wednesday morning, Nevada election officials said they would not announce any further results until Thursday morning, leaving the fate of the state’s six Electoral College votes in the balance.
The Nevada Secretary of State’s Elections Division announced the hiatus for election result updates on Twitter, saying that as of early Wednesday, the state had counted all the votes cast in person before and on Election Day, and all mail-in ballots received up to Tuesday.
That leaves the postal votes received on Election Day, and any that come in over the next week but are deemed legitimate under state election laws, plus provisional ballots, left to count.
With about 86% of the votes counted, Biden was leading Mr. Trump by less than a 1% margin, or fewer than 9,000 votes.