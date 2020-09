This Friday, KOLR10 is bringing you a debate between all four candidates running for governor in Missouri.

You’ll hear from Republican Gov. Mike Parson, Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Libertarian Rik Combs and Green Party Candidate Jerome Bauer.

You can watch the 90-minute debate this Friday, Sept. 25, on KOLR 10. It starts at 2:00 p.m.

If you can’t catch it then, we’ll show it again on KOZL Saturday night at 7.