Make it Count: Voting during a pandemic, what county clerks learned from August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- County clerks in the Ozarks are working to ensure the voting polls are safe in November.

During the August elections, Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says they had two workers at each Greene County polling location.

“Just to make sure the voting surfaces were clean, the doors they were coming in and out of were clean,” says Schoeller.

During that election, voters saw plexiglass shields, social distance markers, and extra cleaning supplies.

“We had to deliver more spray cleaner. Especially in November, we’re going to have to make sure that they have adequate cleaning supplies to make sure they can get through the entirety of the day,” says Schoeller.

Christian County Clker Kay Brown says they took similar precautions for voter safety.

“It went very well. We had a few complaints, but that’s not abnormal,” says Brown.

Brown says they did have complaints about COVID-19, even though Christian County does not have a masking ordinance.

“We had complaints from people who had wished that everyone wore masks… and then we had complaints that there were many of our judges that wore masks. So it’s difficult to please everyone,” says Brown.

Brown says November will be different.

“But November will be a different arena to work from. The numbers are going to be higher. There’s a lot of energy in this election,” says Brown.

To handle those high polling numbers, Webster County Clerk Stan Whitehurst gave his office advice on how to handle the upcoming election.

“Be prepared and also be flexible. And know that when we’re dealing with the public, people’s anxiety are really heightened right now. And to just have a little more patience because this is just going to be part of this experience,” says Whitehurst.

Webster County also doesn’t have an ordinance but received a call from a voter upset about someone wearing their mask incorrectly.

Along with high tensions, Whitehurst says he wants to make sure his judges aren’t too focused on COVID-19; he says he doesn’t want them to forget why they are doing what they are doing, making your vote count.