Make it Count: This story brings new meaning to the word “suffrage”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Doug Sanders will be voting for the first time this November. He served 17 years in prison for a robbery in Springfield.

After getting out in 2018, he thought he would never be able to vote. Then he met the League of Women Voters while walking in downtown Springfield.

“It was God’s grace that led me to them women. I would have never even thought of this. Because I always thought I couldn’t vote, ever again, just like you can’t have firearms.”

Sanders got off probation on July 15th, 2020. He registered to vote the next day.

“Got my driver’s license, got me a house, got me a car, got me a good job, a full-time job, got benefits, health insurance… “I think voting was the last thing that I needed to get.”

Sanders says he now realizes the importance of making your vote count. He hopes to influence others to get registered and spark change.

“Yes, you should make your vote count, and yes, along with making the vote count, you have to make your life count. Let them know your life counts, your vote counts; you have a voice in this.”