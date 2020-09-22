Make it Count: Sarah Scarlett at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Throughout the day, we are giving you the information you need to “Make it Count.”

September 22nd, is “National Voter Registration Day,” and Ozarks Fox Anchor Sarah Scarlett was live on KOLR10 News at five at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library with some of what you need to know- to be ready for election day, which is just six weeks away.

Well, if you can’t or don’t want to vote on November 3rd. In-person absentee voting in Greene County begins on September 22nd, 2020, if you’re eligible, and you can also do mail-in.

But the first step is to register to vote, and if you’re not registered yet, there’s still time to do so.

And you can do that at all Springfield-Greene County Library branches for the next couple of weeks.

People can register to vote anytime during regular library hours at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library.