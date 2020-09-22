MAKE IT COUNT: League of Women Voters hosts Nixa registration event

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

NIXA, Mo.– As a part of National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan day of awareness, the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri partnered with the Christian County Library to host a registration drive on Tuesday.

The League said in a statement, you can participate in the drive by visiting the Nixa Community Branch Library; adding that the drive is expected to run until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

No appointment is needed to participate.

According to a statement from the League, their organization’s goal is to protect voting rights and challenge efforts to restrict access to the ballot box.