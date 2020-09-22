Make it Count: How to register to vote at the Republic Branch Library

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — All throughout the day we are giving you the information you need to “Make it Count.”

Sept. 22, is “National Voter Registration Day” and Joe Murano was live on KOLR10 Midday at the Republic Branch Library with some of what you need to know- to be ready for election day, which is just six weeks away.

Well, if you can’t or don’t want to vote on Nov. 3. In-person absentee voting in Greene County begins on Sept. 22, 2020, if you’re eligible, and you can also do mail-in.

But the first step is to register to vote, and if you’re not registered yet there’s still time to do so.

And you can do that at all Springfield-Greene County Library branches for the next couple of weeks.

People can register to vote anytime during regular library hours at the Republic Branch.