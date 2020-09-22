Make it Count: Ashcroft, McClure, and other Greene County officials promote voting options

SPRINGFIELD, MO.- Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is joining Springfield/Greene County leaders to let voters know what options are available in Greene County.

Legislation expanded voting options for the August and November 2020 elections:

A new, COVID-19-related excuse to qualify for an absentee ballot

A voter is eligible if they have coronavirus or are at risk because they fit into any of the following

Categories: age 65 or older; live in a long term care facility; have chronic lung disease or

Moderate to severe asthma; have serious heart conditions; are immunocompromised; have

Diabetes, have chronic kidney disease and are undergoing dialysis; or have liver disease. A voter

Who is eligible as a result of being susceptible to COVID-19 may cast a ballot without obtaining notarization of the ballot envelope.

A new “mail-in ballot” option that can be requested by any registered voter

All registered voters are eligible, but the ballot envelope, per state law, must be notarized.

Additionally, state law requires mail-in ballots to be returned to the local election authority by U.S. mail only.

“Even with the additional options, I want to assure Missouri voters that their local election authorities are taking precautions to make voting in person safe and secure,” Ashcroft said. “My office has provided them with sanitization options, floor distancing strips, face masks, face shields and other items to assist in creating a safe voting environment. Voting in person is the most secure way to cast a ballot.”

Below are voting deadlines: