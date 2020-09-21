Join our team during Tuesday’s “Make It Count Voter Registration Drive”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Ozarks First is teaming up with the Springfield-Greene County Library to encourage voter registration.

“Make it Count” is a day-long event where crews from Ozarks First will be live throughout the day at various library locations encouraging people to vote for the November election.

Each show on KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox will be at a different library location.

KOLR10 Daybreak

Jenifer Abreu will be live at the Library Center

Ozarks Fox AM

Kallie Koester will be live at the Schweitzer Brentwood Library

KOLR10 Midday

David Chasanov will be live at a press conference at the Greene County Election Center with Shane Schoeller and Jay Ashcroft

Joe Murano will be live at the Republic Library Branch

Ozarks Live

Tom Trtan or Joy Robertson will be live at the Library Station

KOLR10 News at 5

Sarah Scarlett will be live at the Midtown Library Branch

KOLR10 News at 6