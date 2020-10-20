How Amendment 3 would change redistricting and election contributions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Amendment 1, Clean Missouri was approved in 2018 with 62 percent of the state’s vote. The amendment created a non-partisan state demographer responsible for state legislative redistricting.

Under the law, State Auditor Nicole Galloway would pick the person to do it. The amendment also prohibited the Missouri state legislature from passing laws allowing for unlimited contributions to candidates.

Amendment 3, sponsored by Republican State Senator Dan Hegeman would return the state to a bi-partisan committee on redistricting and lower contribution limits and lobbyist gifts established by the 2018 amendment.

“Amendment 3 is about redistricting, gerrymandering. The goal of Amendment 3 is to let lobbyists and political insiders draw maps to protect incumbent politicians and that’s why we have seen such bi-partisan support to defeat Amendent 3,” Sean Soendker Nicholson, campaign director for Vote No on 3 said.

However, Missouri State Senator Dan Hegeman who sponsored amendment 3 said, “it is my great concern that our communities will find their voices diminished in Jefferson City (in the state legislature), because of the liberal think tank ideas contained in the criteria of amendment one, passed in 2018.”

Vote No on 3 says if passed, the amendment would change who is counted on maps.

“They want to draw maps based on eligible voters, instead of total population,” Nicholson said.

Hegeman said, “without it, districts will be based on partisan competitiveness rather than compactness and keeping communities together. Focusing on compactness instead of competitiveness will allow our communities to be better represented by the people there.”