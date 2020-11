CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Voting lines were long in Christian County as a glitch with the electronic polling pads caused some delay.

We’ve learned the glitch lasted for an hour due to an internet problem – a judge was needed for manual ballot voting in the meantime.

The problem is fixed now, but the wait time is about two hours at the moment.

As a reminder, polls everywhere in Missouri are open until 7 p.m., as long as you’re in line before that time you can still vote.