DON’T FORGET: Here’s how you can register to vote before Missouri’s deadline

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- October 7th is the final day to register to vote in Missouri and people still have questions on how they can gear up to vote in the November election.

Lucky for those folks, this story has all the info they’ll need. Below you can find helpful links and information regarding:

How to register to vote

Absentee voting

Mail-in voting

Voter Registration

Let’s say you a friend of yours still needs to register. Well, here’s where you they can get started:

Greene County residents have until 5 p.m. at the Greene County Clerk’s Office or 6 p.m. at any Springfield-Greene County Library branch. Those registering online have until midnight to register.

Absentee Voting:

Once you’re registered, you have the option to vote absentee.

How does voting absentee work? Well, according to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, voting absentee means the voter expects not to vote from their polling place on Election Day. Voting absentee begins six weeks before the election.

Absentee voters must provide one of the following reasons for voting absentee:

Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote;

Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability;

Religious belief or practice;

Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority, or by an election authority at a location other than such voter’s polling place;

Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained.

Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns.

For an election that occurs during the year 2020, the voter has contracted or is in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (COVID-19).

Voters who are considered at-risk for contracting or transmitting COVID-19 are those who:

Are 65 years of age or older;

Live in a long-term care facility licensed under Chapter 198, RSMo.;

Have chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma;

Have serious heart conditions;

Are immunocompromised;

Have diabetes;

Have chronic kidney disease and are undergoing dialysis; or

Have liver disease.

Voters can request absentee ballots from their county clerk’s office either in person, by mail, by fax, or by email.

“Mail-in or faxed absentee ballot requests must be received by the election authority no later than the 5:00 p.m. on the second Wednesday prior to any election. Voters can vote by absentee in the office of the local election authority until 5:00 p.m. the night before the election,” the Secretary of State’s website says.

Voters will notice the Request for Missouri Absentee or Mail-in Ballot form says a notary is required for specific sections. Below are options where you can get your ballot notarized for free:

Greene County free notary locations:

Secretary of State Office, Business Services Park Central Square State Office Bldg, 149 Park Central Square, Rm 624 Springfield M-F 8-5

Julie Gariepy 417-371-7320 CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

Carrie Hurst, American Title Loans carriehurst1978@gmail.com EMAIL FOR APPOINTMENT

Emily Jenkins 417-987-9249 mrsemilyjenkins@gmail.com CALL OR EMAIL FOR APPOINTMENT

Victoria Roberts 417-773-6141 CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

Christy McNeely, Paralegal, MONSEES & MAYER P.C. 1021 E. Walnut Street 417-224-7522 Mcneely_christy@yahoo.com CALL/ TEXT/EMAIL FOR APPOINTMENT

Amy Blansit, Drew Lewis Foundation @ The Fairbanks 1126 N Broadway Ave. 417-720-1890 CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

Ashlyn Doss, Stacie Calhoun Bilyeu Law Office 216 W. Commercial St, Ste B. 417-866-4094 CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

Angela D. Jackson angela.kersten17@gmail.com EMAIL FOR APPOINTMENT

Tammy Flippen, The Library Center 4653 S. Campbell 417-883-5341CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

Laura Loffler, The Library Station 2535 N. Kansas Expressway 417-616-0683 CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

Sarah Massey Ball 417-459-5135 sarah.a.massey@gmail.com CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

Lindsey McClure 858-829-1627 lmcclure@san.rr.com CALL OR EMAIL FOR APPOINTMENT

Kim Goddard, B&C Accounting and Tax, LLC 417-833-8811 kgoddard@bcaccountingandtax.com CALL OR EMAIL OR STOP BY FOR APPOINTMENT

Candice Obregon, B&C Accounting and Tax, LLC 417-833-8811 cobregon@bcaccountingandtax.com CALL OR EMAIL OR STOP BY FOR APPOINTMENT

Bradley Balsters, Missouri State University BradleyBalsters@MissouriState.edu EMAIL FOR APPOINTMENT; mask required

Myranda Suffridge myrasuffridge@gmail.com EMAIL FOR APPOINTMENT

Bruce Patrick McClure 2592 S Skyline 858-663-8992 bpmcclure@san.rr.com CALL OR EMAIL FOR APPOINTMENT

S. Abi Goodrich 417-234-5662 CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

Dee Wilson, Meridian Title Company 4121 S Fremont Avenue, Ste. 152 417-886-4400

The Springfield-Greene County Library Center at 4653 S. Campbell. CALL FOR APPOINTMENT 417-883-5341

The Springfield-Greene Library Station at 2535 N. Kansas Expressway. CALL FOR APPOINTMENT 417-616-0683.

To see where free notaries are in your county, click here.

Mail-in Voting:

All registered Missouri voters are authorized to vote by mail in the coming election.

Registered Missouri voters can request mail-in ballots from their local election authority in person or by mail. Mail-in ballots also have to be notarized; refer back to the list above for where you can get your ballot notarized.

Back in June, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill authorizing mail-in ballots for the August 4th, 2020 primary election and the November 3rd, 2020 general election. The bill’s aim was to allow voters to avoid the risk of contracting or transmitting COVID-19.

“Mail-in ballots must be returned by mail in the provided envelope, with the statement on the envelope signed and witnessed by a notary. In order to be counted, mail-in ballots must be received by the election authority at or before the time fixed by law for the closing of the polls on Election Day (7:00 p.m.),” The Secretary of State website says.

Applications for both absentee and mail-in must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020, for the November 3rd, 2020 General Election. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.