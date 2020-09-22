Daybreak Make it Count: Live at the library

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — All throughout the day we are giving you the information you need to “Make it Count.”

Sept. 22, is “National Voter Registration Day” and Jenifer Abreu was live with some of what you need to know- to be ready for election day, which is just six weeks away.

Well, if you can’t or don’t want to vote on Nov. 3. In-person absentee voting in Greene County begins on Sept. 22, 2020, if you’re eligible, and you can also do mail-in.

But the first step is to register to vote, and if you’re not registered yet there’s still time to do so.

And you can do that at all Springfield-Greene County Library branches for the next couple of weeks.

Here at the Library Center people can register to vote anytime during regular library hours.

The League of Women Voters are offering drive up voter registration until Oct. 7, that’s the last day to register to vote.

Some of the drive-up registration events will also offer notary services, which is required for mail-in ballots.

There is a notary here at the Library Center but they are volunteers with the League of Women Voters so you have to call ahead to make an appointment, to make sure they are available. That number is 417-883-5341.

We spoke to Shane Schoeller, the Greene County Clerk, just last week and he said he is expecting a 70% turnout this year for the November election. And he said that’s a conservative estimate.

As we urge you to make it count in 2020, let’s take a look at the major races Missourians will see on the ballot on Nov. 3.

In addition to the presidential election, you’ll be deciding the governor’s race, Mike Parson is facing Democrat, and current state auditor, Nicole Galloway.

Amendment three is a big issue in Missouri, among other things, it would change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018, that was commonly known as “Clean Missouri.”

You’ll also see races for secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer.