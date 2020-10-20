County leaders share how to vote if you get COVID-19 in the next two weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- November 3rd is two weeks away. Two weeks is also the period for those who get COVID-19 need to quarantine.

Wednesday, October 21st, is also the deadline to apply for an absentee and mail-in ballot.

Scenario: If you plan on voting in person on November 3rd and get COVID-19 and now are unable to vote in person, what do you do?

Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley says you are still able to vote.

“They will have to provide us with a written notice from the health department stating that they have been recently quarantined, and then we would go to their home and vote them,” says Neeley.

She says the process is very specific so that voting officials do not come in contact with the voter. Another option would be for the voter to drive to the Taney County Courthouse and call from your car.

“We’ll come to their vehicle and curbside vote them, but they need to make us aware that they’re COVID positive so that we can protect ourselves as well,” says Neeley.

Here in Greene County, the options are very similar.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says if you find yourself having to quarantine in the next two weeks, call or email the Greene County Clerk’s Office and explain your scenario.

“They can request to have an absentee team come to their home or the hospital wherever it may be, and they can have their ballot cast that way,” says Schoeller.

He says this option goes until Monday, November 2nd but will try to offer it on Election Day.

Schoeller urges voters to reach out to his office as soon as you are told to quarantine.