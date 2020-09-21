A guide to understanding Missouri’s district maps before November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- In November, Missouri will be voting for more than just the President of the United States and Governor of Missouri.

In Greene County, some of the ballot positions include U.S. Representative 7th District, State Representative 130th District, and State Representative 137th District.

What do these districts mean, and where are they?

Missouri Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft, has listed on his website links to district maps for the U.S. Congress, State Senate, and State House of Representatives. A district means a geographical location that an elected official represents.

U.S. Congress District Map

Missouri is split up into eight sections for U.S. representatives. People in the Ozarks are represented by three of those districts: sections four, seven, and eight.

Currently, Vicky Hartzler holds the office for District Four.

On the ballot in November, the candidates running are:

Vicky Hartzler

Lindsey Simmons

Steven Koonse

Currently, Billy Long holds the office for District Seven.

On the ballot in November, the candidates running are:

Billy Long

Teresa Montseny

Kevin Craig

Currently, Jason Smith holds the office for District Eight.

On the ballot in November, the candidates running are:

Jason Smith

Kathy Ellis

Tom Schmitz

State Senate District Map

The Missouri State Senate map is more crowded since there are 34 state senators. In the Ozarks, There are nine different districts represented. Springfield has its state senator.

Currently, Lincoln Hough holds District 30 for Springfield. Eric Burlison holds District 20, which covers Greene and Christian Counties. There are four Missouri state senators up for election in November, those districts are:

District 25

District 29

District 31

District 33

State House of Representatives Map

The Missouri State House of Representatives district map is the most crowded since there are 163 seats. In the Ozarks, there are 27 districts represented.

On the Greene County ballot, voters will see:

130th District

131st District

132nd District

133rd District

134th District

135th District

136th District

137th District

Also, there is an interactive map on Jay Ashcroft’s website to see the current lawmakers for each district listed above around Missouri.

Election day is Tuesday, November 3rd.